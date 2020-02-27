Gender ministry suspends six Ugandan labour recruitment firms

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has suspended the activities of Middle East Consultants and five other Uganda labour recruitment firms for charging illegal registration and placement fees.

The acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development James Ebitu has written to the labour recruitment firms, three weeks after warning that labour recruitment firms that do not adhere to the regulations would have their licences suspended.

“These companies have been suspended, and have been directed to desist from any acts of labour and externalization from February 18th, 2020. Anyone dealing with them does so at his or her own risk,” he said in a statement.

The companies failed to refund extra money they charged migrant workers. The official chargeable administration fee is only sh50,000 while labour firms reportedly charge in millions.

The labour firms had been given a two week deadline to refund anything collected above the official sh50,000 figure from those they recruit, but they failed to.

The companies are Middle East Consultants, Elite Placement, Eagle Supervision, Elite winners, Sportlight International and High Ground International.