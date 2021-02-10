Gen. Muhoozi in Karamoja over rampant killings

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gen. David Muhoozi, the Chief of Defense Forces is meeting senior security officials in Karamoja region over the increasing cases insecurity over the past few weeks.

Gen. Muhoozi arrived in Moroto district at around 10 am on Wednesday aboard a UPDF chopper to meet the 3rd Division UPDF Commander Brig. Joseph Balikundembe and other senior commanders in the division.

Also in attendance is Moses Kizige, the Karamoja Affairs State Minister, John Baptist Lokii, the Matheniko County MP, Peter Ken Lochap, the MP of Bokora and Ismael Lomwar, the Kotido Municipality MP.

The 3rd Division Army Spokesperson, Maj. Peter Mugisa says the CDF will be looking into the causes and perpetrators of insecurity in Karamoja and devise mechanisms of dealing with the situation.

“This is a very high-level security meeting. The CDF will review the general security situation and come up with a decision that the command will have to follow,” Mugisa told journalists.

There has been a spike in cases of insecurity notably in South Karamoja including a raid on a football hall where one person was shot dead and another injured.

There have also been other insecurity incidents where armed men attacked civilians in Moroto and Napak killing several people.

Some members of the public have blamed some of the attacks on security lapses. James Muya, a resident of Napak district says there is a need for security organs to step up disarmament in the region.

Early this week, residents of Napak held a peaceful demonstration over insecurity in the district, while in Moroto, the residents are living in fear with most businesses closing earlier than before.

Despite all these killings, the police and UPDF have not arrested any suspect in connection to the killings. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

