Gen Mbadi roots for signing of MoU with Togolese Armed Forces

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chief of Defence Forces of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces, General Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, called for a signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the UPDF and the Togolese Armed Forces as a basis of cooperation.

Mbadi made the remarks as he hosted a delegation of the Togolese Armed Forces who were concluding their visit to Uganda at a meeting that took place at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs Headquarters, Mbuya.

Mbadi noted that it was in the spirit of Pan-Africanism that the President of Togo saw it necessary to visit Uganda and consult with the President of Uganda on finding African solutions to African problems that they may face.

“We thank you for selecting Uganda as your benchmarking destination, and we hope that the information we provide will help you strengthen the Peoples’ Army of Togo and a better understanding of the ideas of counter-terrorism, foundation security, counter-insurgency,” said Mbadi.

Mbadi said it is the Pan-African ideology foundation of the UPDF that informed the choice of concepts and areas that were delivered to the Togolese delegation.