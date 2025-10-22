Gen. Mbadi calls for joint effort to harness AfCFTA opportunities

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | Gen. Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, the Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, has called on government agencies, civil society organizations, academia, and development partners to work together so that Uganda can fully benefit from opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Mbadi was speaking at a Kampala hotel where he officially launched Uganda’s 30-plus member National Implementation Committee for the AfCFTA. The committee, chaired by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Trade, brings together representatives from government agencies, the private sector, civil society organizations, and development partners. It will oversee Uganda’s activities under the continental trade framework. Having concluded its AfCFTA Implementation Strategy, Uganda is now moving into the implementation phase with the inauguration of this committee.

“The commitment of government is to follow priority areas under the AfCFTA,” Mbadi said, noting that coordination among stakeholders is key to success. “One government agency cannot work without the support of the other,” he emphasized. “We want results so we can have money in people’s pockets.”

The AfCFTA aims to create a single continental market that integrates 55 countries with a combined population of about 1.3 billion people and a GDP estimated at $3.4 trillion. By eliminating trade barriers, the agreement is expected to boost intra-African trade by 53% and promote inclusive economic growth. It officially commenced trading on January 1, 2021, and is projected to significantly impact sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and services, while raising wages for both skilled and unskilled workers.

Mbadi said Uganda’s participation in the AfCFTA will not only expand trade opportunities but also stimulate industrialization and innovation across sectors. He urged all stakeholders to “put their best foot forward” to ensure the country’s effective integration into the continental market.

“We’re here to fire the first bullet for Uganda’s war in Africa,” he said metaphorically, adding that the AfCFTA offers Uganda a platform to accelerate its economic transformation and wealth creation goals.

The launch of the National Implementation Committee marks a major step toward aligning Uganda’s development policies and institutions with the AfCFTA framework.