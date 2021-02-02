Gen Lokech gives CID 48hrs to produce list of Ugandans abducted by security

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Crime Intelligence director, Brig Gen Chris Damulira and his Criminal Investigation Directorate boss AIGP Grace Akullo have been given only 48 hours to avail names of all Ugandans who have allegedly been abducted by security operatives.

The 48 hours’ ultimatum has been given by Maj Gen Paul Lokech, who is the deputy Inspector General of Police. Lokech’s ultimatum comes in the wake of ongoing public outcry about operatives abducting people from various parts of the country.

Since the November 18 riots that followed the arrest of then National Unity Platform presidential candidate, Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, a number of people have been abducted and bundled in numberless vehicles commonly known as Drones.

The operatives who are often clad in attires of military or counter-terrorism police or sometimes even dressed casually in civilian clothes but armed, have grabbed people on roadsides, shops, markets, workplaces and homes.

Maj Gen Lokech said it was time the public got to know who is abducting people and the charge they are facing. Lokech said Akullo and Damulira must avail the names and particulars of the offences people in hands security agencies have committed and ensure they are arraigned in courts.

The ultimatum comes five days after Internal Affairs minister, Gen Jeje Odongo, ordered Akullo to investigate the rampant abductions by alleged security personnel. Abductions have been reported in Lubaga, Kiseka Market, Makerere, Bugolobi, Kawaala, Mukono, Entebbe, Buwama and Bulaga.

Between last November and the end of January this year, more than 30 people have reportedly been abducted by security operatives. Many have not been arraigned in courts and their whereabouts are not known.

The abductees include four Makerere Kavule carpenters Elias Musagala, Shafick Zibula, Kabiswa and Kavuma who were bundled in a numberless army green drone on December 30, 2020.

Mike Semudu was abducted from Masanafu in Lubaga Division, John Damulira was abducted from Kiseka Market, Hassan Mubiru was grabbed from Kawaala and Sylvester Kalulu was grabbed from City Centre.

Those missing in Mukono include Male Musa, Kajimu Musa, Muhamad Kanata, Isma Serunkuma, Kiwanuka Sula, Mukasa Jjuko, Kyakuwa Joseph, Ntule Stephen and Kabanda Disan.

Uganda People’s Defence Forces –UPDF spokesperson, Brig Flavia Byekwaso, said they will join Akullo and Damulira to ensure all people in the hands of security agencies are known and brought to court.

Two days after the November riots, military and police said they had a list of 300 people who had allegedly fueled the protests. This was followed by reports of abductions that have continued to date.

