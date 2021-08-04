Gen Gatwech faction declares him SPLM-O commander, ‘kicks out’ Machar

Juba, South Sudan | THE INDEPENDENT | A faction of the South Sudanese People’s Liberation Movement/Army in opposition (SPLM/A-IO) have declared a coup, and declared First Lieutenant General Simon Gatwech dual interim chairman and commander in chief.

According to EyeRadio in Juba, the group issued a statement after a three-day meeting of field commanders in Meganis at the border with Sudan. The group decided to strip Dr. Riek Machar of the leadership position of the peace party.

“He [Machar] no longer represents the interest of the wider population in South Sudan – as he has become a part of the national government, compromising fundamental issues, hence his views are not helping the movement [SPLM/A-IO],” they said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The military command leadership has tasked 1st Lt. Gen. Simon Gatwech as the interim chairman and commander in chief of the movement -immediately he will be the First Vice President,” said the group spokesperson, Brigadier General William Gatjiath Deng.

According to EyeRadio , the meeting labeled several accusations against Dr. Riek Machar including nepotism, dictatorship, loss of vision, abandoning and ignoring the plight of SPLA-IO soldiers at the cantonment sites, and self-centered politics.

“Even the way he selected the ministers and members of parliament did not reflect any reform agenda, but a personal ego to achieve his political goal to be reinstated to his former position as Vice President,” the statement alleged.

“The new chairman of the SPLM/A-IO will ask the peace partners, including the [President] if the peace agreement is alive, then we have to continue with it,” Brig. Gen. Gatjiath added.

General Gatwech Dual had earlier been dropped by Dr. Riek Machar. He was soon after appointed by President Salva Kiir as Peace Advisor to the Presidency, a position he declined.