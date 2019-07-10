Gen.David Muhoozi holds Ad hoc meeting with police commanders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gen David Muhoozi, the Chief of Defense Forces-CDF has held an ad hoc meeting with more than 300 police commanders at Police headquarters in Naguru, a Kampala suburb.

Top military officers, according to the Deputy Police Spokesperson, Polly Namaye, also attended the meeting convened on Tuesday afternoon.

Namaye explained that Muhoozi called the meeting to deliberate efforts of enhancing joint security operations to ensure the safety of all Ugandans scared by recent crime.

At least 10 people have been killed in the last one month by armed thugs targeting mobile money operators, hardware shops and Boda boda riders.

The latest victim is Juliet Nabasa, a mobile money operator in Lubaga Division in Kampala who was gunned down last week.

On same night, two thugs were captured by a Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras strangling, Derrick Mulindwa, a Bodaboda rider in Mengo to death.

The two incidents came a fortnight after two mobile money operators were killed by armed thugs in Zzana along Entebbe Road.

Gen Muhoozi reportedly called the meeting to expound on the importance of Uganda Police Force (UPF) and Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) working together to whip out criminals both in urban and rural areas.

There also reports that some senior police officers were feeling demoralized by last week’s appointment of Senior UPDF officers to take on key positions in Uganda Police Force.

On Tuesday last week, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni appointed four UPDF officers at the ranks of Brigadier and Colonel to serve as directors of Human Resource Administration, Human Resource Training and Development, Crime Intelligence and Chief of Joint Staff.

They are Brig Jack Bakashumba, Brig Godfrey Golooba, Col. Jese Kamunanwire and Col. Chris Damulira.

The Human Resource Administration, Human Resource Training and Development, Logistics and Welfare and Criminals Investigations Directorate (CID) are the critical directorates in Uganda Police Force.

Namaye said Muhoozi’s discussion rotated around enhancing intelligence led operations, targeted deployment and patrols.

Other key issues deliberated include human rights observance and respect; fighting drug abuse and community policing.

The meeting was attended by Police directors, Regional, Division, District and station commanders.

URN