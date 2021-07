Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Soccer governing body FUFA has named Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic head coach of Uganda Cranes. He will address the media on Tuesday 3rd August 2021.

Micho led Cranes to their first appearance in the Nations Cup finals in 39 years, when they qualified for Ghana 2017. The last time they featured was at the 1978 Nations Cup, where they played Ghana in the final itself.

