FUFA big league to start next month

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Federation of Uganda Football Association- FUFA has set March 18 as the date for the start of the FUFA Big League.

This follows a consultative meeting between Star Times and FUFA Big League clubs on Friday at Jevine Hotel, Kampala.

On Wednesday, the FUFA Executive Committee announced the resumption of five football competitions including the 2nd Tier League.

FUFA’s second Vice President in-charge services Darius Mugoye called upon all the football stakeholders especially the Big League officials to embrace the FUFA vision of becoming the number one football nation in Africa on and off the pitch.

FUFA Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Humphrey Mandu who is a CAF Security Officer also asked clubs to have proper security plans.

FUFA Deputy CEO, in-charge Football Decolas Kiiza also highlighted Covid-19 guidelines to be followed while resuming the league. They include mandatory Covid tests for players and technical team, hosting of fans shall be granted upon written request but subject to approval by FUFA and all FUFA Big League players must be on contract with their respective clubs and among others.

According to FUFA teams will be grouped into Rwenzori and Elgon groups.

The Rwenzori groups comprise Luwero United, Tooro United, Nyamityobora, Kigezi homeboys, Proline FC, Water FC, Ndejje University, Tiles and Terrazzo FC, while the

Elgon group has Hill FC, Cavalry FC, Paidah black angels, Maroons FC, Kiboga Young FC and Kataka FC. Others are Blacks Power FC and Gadaffi FC.

Mujib Kasule, the proprietor of Proline Football club says that the time for preparing for the tournament is limited. He says that there is a need for adequate fitness of players who have not been playing for almost a year due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Wilfred Kato Muhumuza, the CEO Ndejje University said that all clubs and officials should adhere to the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures- SOPs.

********

URN