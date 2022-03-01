FUFA approves twelve clubs for Women Elite League

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Twelve clubs will participate in the forthcoming 2021/2022 season for the FUFA Women Elite Football League following their approval by the Federation of Uganda Football Association-FUFA. The league is scheduled to kick off on March 13, 2022.

According to a statement from the local soccer governing body, the 12 clubs met the club licensing requirements to take part in the championship. The league returns to action after over eight months of silence.

Initially, the league was supposed to kick off on February 14th, 2022 but it was postponed to February 28th, 2022 before it was finally shifted to March 13th, 2022. It came after several clubs failed to meet the licensing requirements, which affected the release of the fixture.

Some of the requirements include the club must having an official digital platform, list of players, their shirt numbers, club status and ownership, samples of home and away kits, declare the source of funding, medical personnel, proof of FUFA management certificate, bank account, a coach with a CAF C certificate, and budget for the entire season among others.

This edition will be played in a tournament format where twelve teams have been pooled into two groups under brand names Elizabeth and Victoria with each comprising of six teams. Elizabeth group will be comprised of Acholi Queens, EHCOS SS WFC, Dynamic Jjeza WFC, Kataka She FC, Wakiso Hills WFC, and Makerere University WFC while Victoria Group will be made up of King of Kings WFC, Bunyaruguru Girls FC, Asubo Gafford Ladies, Isra Soccer Academy, Luweero Giant Queens, and Ajax Queens FC. However, four clubs failed to meet the necessary requirements and they were removed from the league

According to the league settings, the top-placed team in each group at the end of the season will progress to the top tie, which is the FUFA Women Super League. “The grouping has been done based on the location of teams to ease the burden of transport during the league that will be played on a home and away basis,” reads the statement from FUFA. She Maroons FC are the Champions of the FUFA Women Elite League after defeating Rines SS WFC in the final played in June 2021 at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

URN