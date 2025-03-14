FuelSave ‘omunene w’ekkubo’ campaign launched

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vivo Energy Uganda has launched the ‘Omunene W’ekkubo’ campaign, a vibrant initiative celebrating Uganda’s hardworking drivers and positioning Shell FuelSave Diesel as the go-to fuel for motorists. The campaign, which will run for three months, aims to empower drivers by offering value-driven initiatives designed to enhance their experience at Shell service stations while supporting their livelihoods.

The ‘Omunene W’ekkubo’ campaign, which translates to “The Boss of the Road,” recognizes the critical role drivers play in keeping Uganda moving. From navigating tough terrains to meeting tight schedules, these drivers not only earn a living but also drive the nation’s economy forward. Shell FuelSave Diesel, known for delivering more mileage, better engine protection, and improved fuel efficiency, is the ideal partner for these everyday heroes.

Mutungi Mark, Brand Manager of Fuels at Vivo Energy Uganda, said that Shell FuelSave Diesel provides a fuel solution that maximises mileage, enhances engine protection, and boosts efficiency.

“We recognise the critical role drivers play in Uganda’s economy. Through this campaign, we shall also equip drivers with essential training, health support, and rewards to help them save money and ensure their vehicles serve them longer.”

Joanita Menya Mukasa, Managing Director at Vivo Energy Uganda, said that the campaign is to show appreciation and reward the loyalty of these essential drivers, who are important to our economy and Shell’s success.

“We understand the impact of fuel prices and our responsibility in the current economic situation.”

The campaign will run nationwide for at least three months with a total investment of 500 million Ugandan Shillings, and winners will get a wide range of rewards, including full fuel tanks, vehicle servicing, domestic gas cylinders, and branded merchandise. The campaign’s grand prize features two Toyota Dyna trucks.

Alinafe Mkavea, the chief commercial officer at Vivo Energy, said, “In partnership with the Uganda Taxi Operators Federation, we are launching a comprehensive program to improve driver safety and support the community.”

“This program will include defensive driving training, blood donation drives, and the creation of safety camps in taxi parks. We recognize that ensuring the safety of our customers directly contributes to their ability to conduct business and, consequently, to the Ugandan economy. Our commitment to these drivers, who are vital to our business, is demonstrated through this initiative. Focusing on our high-quality Shell FuelSave Diesel, we aim to provide an efficient and engine-protective fuel solution, thereby reducing their operating expenses, “she added.

Rashid Ssekindi, the chairman federation of Uganda Taxi Operators, thanked Vivo energy for the campaign and the rewards it is coming with.

“This campaign is going to be of great impact and we are ready to work with them in every way. I urge all drivers to participate.”

The campaign includes regional activations in Central, Eastern, Northern, and Western Uganda, where drivers can learn more about Shell FuelSave Diesel and win prizes. To participate, customers must fuel up with Shell FuelSave Diesel for Shs 50,000 or more at participating Shell service stations. Each transaction enters them into a draw to win one of two drones, along with instant rewards like airtime, fuel vouchers, and branded merchandise. Each week, the Omunene Wa Week ─ the most outstanding participant ─ will receive a full tank worth Shs 500,000.