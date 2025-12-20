From Nsenene to Air Fryers: How Glovo is redefining festive shopping in Uganda

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | As Uganda enters the festive season, many consumers are looking for ways to shop, celebrate, and meet last-minute needs without braving congested streets. In a write-up shared on December 19, Glovo Uganda highlighted how its platform has quietly transformed the way Ugandans access goods and services, offering everything from local delicacies to health essentials at the tap of a button.

Once known primarily as an app for on-demand meals, Glovo has expanded into a versatile marketplace connecting customers, businesses, and riders across the country. While many still associate it with fast food deliveries, the platform now allows users to order items that might surprise even seasoned shoppers.

For those seeking a taste of Uganda’s seasonal specialties, Glovo delivers freshly fried nsenene, the beloved grasshopper delicacy, directly to homes in Kampala, eliminating the need to navigate traffic for street food. Tech-savvy customers can also restock essential gadgets such as chargers, wireless earbuds, and power banks without stepping into electronics stores.

The festive season has also brought a surge in demand for thoughtful gifts. Glovo partners with florists and confectioners to deliver fresh bouquets, premium chocolates, and gift hampers, catering to last-minute shoppers aiming to impress or apologize. Homeowners and DIY enthusiasts are not left out; hardware tools and accessories, from screwdrivers to duct tape, can now be delivered even in late-night emergencies.

For the culinary-inclined, small kitchen appliances like air fryers and blenders are just a few taps away, making it easier than ever to upgrade kitchens ahead of holiday feasts. Fitness enthusiasts can also maintain their routines by ordering gym and sports supplements, including Creatine powder, without interrupting their schedules.

Glovo’s partnerships with major retail chains such as Carrefour and Quality Supermarket have brought full supermarket inventories to users’ doorsteps, including exclusive private brand products at shelf prices. Budget-conscious shoppers can also access authentic “kafunda” meals, from matooke with groundnut sauce to posho and beans, combining convenience with affordability.

Pet owners benefit from the platform’s ability to deliver heavy items, such as bulk dog food and cat litter, while health-conscious consumers can access pharmacy essentials, vitamins, first-aid kits, and even HIV self-test kits discreetly and rapidly, all without leaving home.

“Glovo has evolved into more than a delivery app; it is a reflection of Uganda’s dynamic lifestyle,” the company said in its write-up. “Whether you are upgrading your gadgets, stocking your kitchen, or sending a surprise gift, convenience is no longer a luxury—it’s a standard.”

As the festive season approaches, the platform’s expansion underscores a broader trend in Uganda’s digital economy: consumers increasingly demand speed, variety, and flexibility.

Glovo’s growing ecosystem of merchants, riders, and partners aims to meet those expectations, ensuring that even last-minute shoppers can celebrate the holidays with ease.

With over ten unexpected product categories now accessible, from seasonal delicacies to essential healthcare, Glovo is positioning itself as a one-stop solution for the holidays and beyond, proving that technology can make everyday life simpler, safer, and more festive.