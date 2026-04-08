From Modest Beginnings to Regional Reach: The Kampala German language school story

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | What started as a small language initiative in Kampala has steadily transformed into a regional institution, mirroring the changing educational aspirations of East Africa. The Kampala German Language School began at a time when interest in learning German in Uganda was still developing, offering structured training to a limited number of students who were looking toward study and work opportunities in Germany.

As awareness of these opportunities grew, so did demand. Increasing numbers of young people began to see German not just as a language, but as a gateway to technical training, skilled employment, and international exposure. In response, the school expanded its curriculum and formalised its teaching programmes, eventually establishing a permanent base at Mabirizi Complex in central Kampala.

By the late 2010s and early 2020s, enrolment had risen significantly. What was once a single- centre operation evolved into a more organised institution, investing in teaching capacity and strengthening student support systems to meet rising expectations. This period marked a turning point, as the school began to position itself not just as a training centre, but as a bridge to global opportunities.

“For many of our students, learning German is not simply about language acquisition—it is about opening doors to a wider world of education and professional possibilities,” says Salimah Nassiwa, Dean of the Kampala German Language School.

The institution’s ambitions soon extended beyond Uganda. In recent years, it established a presence in Nairobi and Kigali, reflecting similar demand patterns across the region. This expansion marked its transition into a regional network, aligning with a broader trend in East Africa where language learning is increasingly linked to mobility and international connection.

Students, both past and present, often describe the school as a stepping stone—an entry point into opportunities that extend far beyond national borders. Their experiences reflect the institution’s broader journey, one shaped by both ambition and the realities of growth.

That growth, however, has come with challenges. Maintaining teaching standards across multiple locations, adapting to evolving immigration policies, and meeting the heightened expectations of students have all required careful management. Observers note that such transitions demand a delicate balance between expansion and quality assurance.

“Growth brings responsibility,” Nassiwa explains. “As we expand across borders, our priority remains consistent—delivering high-quality instruction while supporting each student’s individual journey.”

Today, the Kampala German Language School stands as part of a wider transformation in the region’s education landscape. Language learning is no longer viewed in isolation, but as a strategic tool for career development and global engagement. Experts emphasise that German, in particular, offers significant advantages, given Germany’s position as Europe’s economic powerhouse with opportunities spanning engineering, IT, automotive industries, and pharmaceuticals.

The story of the school is still unfolding, but it already offers a clear illustration of how local initiatives can evolve in response to global demand—driven by vision, shaped by opportunity, and sustained by the aspirations of those it serves.