Fresh details emerge on killing of soldier in disputed Apaa

Adjumani, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | New information has emerged regarding the killing of Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF Private Michael Okodo from Alok Ki Raa Detach under the 501 Zoka Brigade in Adjumani District. He was reportedly attacked on April 3, 2025, by a group of armed assailants while off duty in the long-contested Apaa territory.

According to security reports, Okodo, who hails from Karamoja Sub-region, was in the company of another soldier when they were confronted a few distances from Sinyanya landing side at the border of Obongi and Adjumani districts. Reports obtained by Uganda Radio Network indicate that the deceased was moving with other soldiers who were returning from a popular evening market in Obongi district, unarmed and in civilian attire at the time of the attack.

Peter Taban Data, the Adjumani Resident District Commissioner, confirmed the development to URN in an interview on Tuesday, saying that the attack was in retaliation for the ongoing conflict that saw two people killed in Offu village in Ukusijoni sub-county. At least two people, identified as Mwesigwa and Mohamad Adui were killed in a resurgence of violence in Offu villages in separate attacks between March 27 and April 3, respectively.

According to Taban, the assailants knew the soldiers and suspected they could be on an intelligence mission. He noted that locals reported that when the two fatal incidences occurred, men in UPDF uniforms were sighted, adding that when the soldiers were seen within the same area, the assailants took them as collaborators.

“They knew they were soldiers because the group that came to kill the other Muhammad were in uniform. So they said they are the same soldiers and they took them to be people who are coming to spy,” said Taban.

Taban said Okodo was brutally beaten by the assailants while his unidentified colleague managed to escape unharmed. Okodo was hospitalized at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital but succumbed to his injuries last Friday April 4.

Maj Gen Felix Busizoori, the commander of the fourth infantry Division told URN Tuesday that the soldier was hacked on the head during the violent attack by assailants armed with bows, arrows, spears and machetes. He said Odong hailed from Abim district in Karamoja sub-region.

Gen Busizoori however noted that following the resurgence of violence, five key suspects linked to the attacks have so far been arrested and detained at the fourth Infantry Division headquarters in Gulu city. He said more suspects are still being pursued especially the ringleaders and instigators of the violent clash.

Gen Busizoori however believes that some of the suspects who have since disappeared and are in hiding could have been tipped by security operatives after their details were discussed during a security meeting held in Gulu city last week.

The security meeting convened by Gen Busizoori comprised Resident district commissioners, District police commanders, Regional Police commanders, and District internal security officers, among others from Adjumani and Amuru districts. Uganda Radio Network wasn’t able to establish whether the deceased body had already been transported to his ancestral home in Abim district for burial by press time.

In December 2023, a UPDF soldier identified as Sgt. Dominic Vudriko Aluma, also attached to 501 Zoka Brigade, was killed by an angry mob following an attempt to forcefully evict locals from Tekwi village. Apaa land conflict has persisted for over a decade since 2012, marked by disputes over Administrative boundaries between Adjumani and Amuru district local governments, contested land ownership claims by both the Madi and Acholi communities, and forced evictions.

The government insists parts of the contested land is inside the gazetted East Madi Wildlife Reserve and Zoka Central Forest in Adjumani district

URN