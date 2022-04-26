Fresh clashes undermining permanent truce in South Sudan

Juba, South Sudan | Xinhua | The recent intensified fighting in Unity and Upper Nile states between the parties to the 2018 revitalized peace agreement is undermining efforts to achieve a permanent ceasefire, ceasefire monitors said Monday.

Asrat Denero Amad, the chairperson for the Ceasefire Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM), said that the ongoing tension in Unity and Upper Nile states since Feb. 11 are threatening peace.

“There is tension in Unity state since Mirmir cantonment site was overrun on Feb. 11, by Kit-Gwang elements and armed youth reportedly instigated by the Koch County Commissioner,” said Amad during the CTSAMVM technical committee meeting in Juba, the capital of South Sudan. He disclosed that attacks by hold-out opposition group National Salvation Front (NAS) led by Thomas Cirilo Sawaka continue to take place in Central and Western Equatoria states.

Amad observed that tensions remain in Tambura County of Western Equatoria state where fighting since 2021 displaced nearly 80,000 civilians.

“The situation in the counties of Maban, Maiwut, and Longechuk in Upper Nile state also remains tense following the fighting in these areas since February. CTSAMVM has received reports of at least eight alleged incidents, including the ambush and destruction of two Medicines Sans Frontier vehicles near Yei on Feb. 28,” said Amad.

Martin Abucha, a member of First Vice President Riek Machar’s Sudan People’s Liberation Army-in Opposition, also called for a probe into these violations across the country.

*****

Xinhua