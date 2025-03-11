French and Spanish media influencers here to give Ugandan tourism a boost

This familiarization trip is an essential part of Uganda’s strategy to grow its tourism industry and attract new visitors from Europe. The country’s remarkable landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and the warmth of its people will be shared with French and Spanish-speaking travelers, establishing Uganda as a top-tier destination for years to come.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Leading French and Spanish media influencers have arrived in Kampala for a one week visit that will give them first-hand experiences of Uganda’s extraordinary attractions, enhancing the country’s visibility in these key European markets.

The influencers, who are part of TANKE, a Paris-based creative influencer marketing agency, were introduced to the media today by Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). They will play a crucial role in amplifying Uganda’s tourism profile through their social media platforms, blogs, and videos.

TANKE specializes in strategic influencer marketing and has a proven track record of executing high-impact campaigns that resonate with global audiences. Their team’s expertise in crafting engaging content and leveraging authentic storytelling ensures that Uganda’s unique attractions will reach millions of potential travelers in the French and Spanish-speaking markets.

“Uganda, The Pearl of Africa, is brimming with natural beauty, diverse wildlife, and rich culture. This collaboration with French and Spanish influencers will allow us to share these experiences with the world, helping to expand Uganda’s recognition as a must-visit destination,” Doreen Ruth Amule, Uganda’s Ambassador to France said at the press briefing held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) in Kampala.

The tour, she stated, is an effort to position Uganda as a prime travel destination for French and Spanish-speaking travelers. The project is a collaboration between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) and Uganda’s Embassy in France.

Ugandan experience

The influencers’ journey will take them to iconic sites such as Bwindi Impenetrable Forest for gorilla trekking, Queen Elizabeth National Park for safaris, and the Nile River for exhilarating adventure activities. They will also immerse themselves in Uganda’s cultural heritage, with opportunities to engage in local communities and experience authentic Ugandan cuisine. Through their storytelling, these influencers will produce compelling content that highlights Uganda’s diverse offerings and promotes the country as an exciting and unique travel destination.

The media influencers, including Ertan Anadol (Team Lead), Henry Mallaury, India Romeuf, Lucas Cyril Samuel, Jolivet Kilian Nicolas, Labesse Lola Marie Suzanne, Radet Jonathan George’s Adrien, Nanche Augustin Claudius Daniel, Caballero Navarrete Sara, and Guillen Brinceno Juan Carlos attended the media briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where they were introduced to Uganda’s rich tourist offerings.

Bagiire Vincent Waiswa, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized the wealth of opportunities Uganda offers to travelers. “From our favorable climate to our diverse cultures and the warmth of our people, Uganda is ready to welcome the world. This familiarization trip is a critical step in showcasing Uganda’s incredible tourism potential, particularly in the French and Spanish-speaking markets,” he added.

In her statement, delivered by Arthur Lwamafa, Senior Marketing Officer, Lilly Ajarova, CEO of the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), expressed her enthusiasm for the influencers’ visit, saying, “We are thrilled to host these skilled media influencers in Uganda. Their presence will not only enhance Uganda’s visibility but also position us as a premier travel destination in the French and Spanish-speaking markets. This collaboration highlights our dedication to broadening Uganda’s global presence and showcasing its unique beauty to a wider audience.”

Margaret Kafeero, the Head of Public Diplomacy, emphasized the significance of the event, noting that the visit of these influential media personalities would play a crucial role in enhancing Uganda’s image on the global stage.

She highlighted how the collaboration with French and Spanish influencers would help bridge the gap in tourism promotion within these markets, ultimately contributing to Uganda’s strategic efforts to increase international awareness and attract more visitors. In her remarks, she also expressed optimism that this initiative would encourage more creative engagements within Uganda, particularly within the youth sector, and foster long-term relationships that promote the country’s tourism and cultural offerings.

This familiarization trip, she said, is an essential part of Uganda’s strategy to grow its tourism industry and attract new visitors from Europe. The country’s remarkable landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and the warmth of its people will be shared with French and Spanish-speaking travelers, establishing Uganda as a top-tier destination for years to come.