FPU fire live ammunition to disperse fishermen protesting death of colleague

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of personnel from the Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) and police officers today fired live ammunition to disperse a group of fishermen protesting the death of one of their colleagues and the detention of another.

The two fishermen, Richard Ngobi and Collin Omuntu, from Masese Landing Site in Jinja City, went fishing around 11:00 PM on Thursday. As they ventured into the deeper waters of Lake Victoria, FPU personnel signaled for them to stop, but they ignored the request. The fishermen attempted to swim towards the shoreline, but the FPU intensified their pursuit. During the chase, Ngobi, aged 25, tragically drowned, while Omuntu survived.

The FPU personnel arrested Omuntu and detained him at Masese Police Station, which angered the local fishermen. The body of Ngobi was recovered by local divers at around 11:00 AM, and they, along with other fishermen, stormed the FPU detachment in Masese, demanding an explanation for Ngobi’s death.

The FPU personnel directed them to the police, but this only escalated tensions. The fishermen then marched to Masese Police Station, calling for Omuntu’s release. This led to a heated confrontation, with stones being thrown at the security personnel.

In response, the FPU fired live rounds towards the wooden shelter where the fishermen had gathered, scattering the crowd and restoring order around the police station.

Ronald Muwata, a concerned local, called on the UPDF leadership to improve the professionalism of their marine forces attached to the FPU. He criticized the FPU for their pursuit of the fishermen using an engine boat, claiming it contributed to the waves that caused Ngobi’s drowning. Muwata suggested that the FPU has sufficient backup teams on the mainland that could track down suspects after they have been surrounded on the water, rather than engaging in dangerous pursuits.

He also alleged that Omuntu was arrested while trying to save Ngobi, describing his arrest as inhumane and a key reason for the anger towards the FPU.

Alamanzan Ratib, another fisherman, shared similar concerns, saying that the relationship between FPU personnel and local fishermen was deteriorating due to the soldiers’ unprofessional conduct. He pointed out that tensions were exacerbated by the lack of dialogue between the two parties, despite both needing to coexist.

Sam Kigaito, the chairperson of Masese Landing Site, revealed that they had lost over 13 fishermen under similar circumstances in the past year. He urged the FPU to reduce their aggression towards fishermen, warning that continued brutality would only lead to more deaths by drowning.

Kiira Regional Police Spokesperson James Mubi confirmed the incident and stated that scene-of-crime officers would expedite their inquiries into Ngobi’s death. Mubi also called on fishermen to adhere to acceptable fishing guidelines to avoid future confrontations with security personnel.

