Four suspects escape from police cells in Nakapiripirit

Nakapiripirit, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have launched a manhunt for four suspects following their escape from custody at Namalu police station in Nakapiripirit district. The suspects broke out of the police cells in a uniport at around midnight on Tuesday where they were being held pending their appearance in court for burglary and theft.

Michael Longole, the Karamoja region police spokesperson says that a team of regional Crime Intelligence Officers has been dispatched to Namalu police station to establish how the suspects escaped from custody. “The police on duty will be arrested and charged with aiding the escape of the suspects and negligence, “he said.

Longole identified the wanted suspects as Henriko Longokm and John Lokolyang, both from Namalu town council, and James Nangiro and Lokiru Emma, both residents of Lokitela village in Kawaach sub-county.

He said that preliminary police findings show that the suspects escaped from a hole on the roof that was used by other suspects to flee from the same cells in 2019. This is the second time suspects are escaping from police custody in Karamoja region within one month.

Last month, six suspects of capital offenses escaped from the Nabilatuk police station in Nabilatuk district. Godfrey Teko, a resident of Namalu town council wondered how the suspects could escape from a uniport without being detected. “I don’t think these suspects just escaped without the help of anyone in police, “he said.

Matilda Nakut, another resident suspects that money could have exchanged hands. “Who does not want money, especially at this critical time when people are struggling with COVID-19, these policemen could have got money for the escape of these suspects, “she said.

