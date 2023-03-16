Four students killed after Sinotruk plows into school in central Uganda

Thursday , March 16 2023
The Independent March 16, 2023 NEWS, VIDEOS Leave a comment

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA |  Four students were killed and 18 others injured after a truck plowed into a school computer laboratory in the central Uganda district of Gomba, the police said Wednesday.

The accident happened at Kasaka Senior Secondary School Tuesday evening, said the police in a statement issued in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, noting that the truck driver lost control and the vehicle plowed into the school lab.

The police said three students died on the spot. According to the school authorities, another student succumbed to injuries in the hospital Wednesday morning.

The police added they have detained the truck driver for further investigation. ■

