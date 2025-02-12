Four Powerball Rolldown winners claim over sh28 million each

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | ITHUBA, the operator of the Uganda National lottery has announced that four lucky winners shared the sh100 Million guaranteed through the Powerball Rolldown draw held on 31st January 2025. They have come forward to claim their prizes of over UGX 28 million each.

The lucky winners matched 4 numbers, placing them in the fourth division enabling each of them to walk away with an impressive sh28,300,500

The winning numbers for the draw were 20, 26, 29, 38, 44, with the Powerball number being 19.

Among the winners is Julius Ssebagala from Kyegera, and Eyotre Bosco of Koboko in West Nile, another winner from Mutungo Bina who all played using the USSD code *278#. Another winner, Julius Tumushime from Katade Buwambo, purchased his ticket at the Banana Lifestore, Kampala road.

Julius Ssebagala shared his experience: “With just UGX 1,500 on my Mobile Money wallet, I decided to try my luck. I dialed *278#, paid for a ticket, and later received a message on Friday 31st January saying I’m a big winner. I could not believe it. I was lost for words,” he said, expressing his disbelief at the good news.

When asked about how he plans to use his prize, Julius Tumushime replied: “I’ll need to assess my options. I might buy a plot of land, or invest in the boda boda business,” he said, discussing his plans to make the most of his newfound fortune.

Michelle Van Trotsenburg, Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at ITHUBA Uganda, congratulated the winners and praised the growing excitement around the game.

“We are happy to see our participants experiencing such beautiful moments. Congratulations to Tonny, Julius, Eyotre, and Julius for their incredible wins and we are proud to be a part of their journey. We encourage everyone to keep playing responsibly and wishing the best of luck to all future participants,” she said.

She added that, “With UGX 1 Billion still up for grabs, the Powerball game continues to be a thrilling and exciting way for Ugandans to win big, Participants are encouraged to participate and join in the excitement and PLAY NOW by dialling *278# or at authorized retail locations across the country, or play by visiting www.nationallottery.go.ug”