Four Kotido LC3 Chairpersons in accident

Kotido, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four LC3 chairpersons of Kotido district local government are currently undergoing treatment in Matany Hospital after getting involved in an accident on Saturday.

The accident happened at around 4pm on the Moroto, Kotido highway when the politicians were on their way back to Kotido from Moroto district. They had traveled to Moroto to met the Prime minister Robinah Nabbanja.

The double cabin Toyota vehicle that was carrying the politicians overturned and was badly damaged. The vehicle was handled over to the district during the fight against COVID-19 and was attached to Kotido Municipality.

The accident according to the district chairperson Kotido, Joseph Komol and Moses Akena, the district police commander Kotido was caused by influence of alchohol.

The victims identified include; Shan Pual Kiyong Atanya, the LC3 for North Division in Kotido Municipality, Lomia, the LC 3 for South Division in Kotido Municipality, Apalobara, the LC3 Longacre sub county, Peter Lonya, the LC3 West division in Kotido Municipality and the driver David Koryang.

“Our investigations have revealed that the driver was too drank and was also over speeding,” said Akena. He said all the victims of the accident are out of danger, but still receiving treatment in Matany.

Joseph Komol, the district chairperson Kotido said they had requested the driver to drop the LC3 chairpersons for the meeting and take them back, but unfortunately the driver went to drink first in Matany before driving back the chairpersons.

“This is not the first car this driver has over turned. This is now the third vehicle and I really don’t know what to do with him,” says Komol.

Grace Nakut, a health educator said that it was unfortunate because the vehicle is the only one that Kotido Municipality had been using for carrying out health activities.

****

URN