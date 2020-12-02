Four killed as vehicle rams into motorcyclists in Gulu city

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four people were killed on Tuesday evening when a vehicle rammed into a group of motorcyclists at Layibi trading Centre along the Gulu-Kampala Highway. According to preliminary information, the vehicle was being driven by a car washer only identified as Obama who picked it from Layibi Highway car washing bay and drove to a nearby drinking joint at Layibi Centre A and B.

He, however, lost control of the vehicle and rammed into motorcyclists as he tried to join the main road. An eyewitness, who only identified herself as Susan told URN that four people died instantly after they were run over by the vehicle while another four sustained serious injuries. She says the injured victims were rushed to Gulu Regional Hospital with the help of other motorcyclists while the bodies were picked by police from Gulu Central Police Station.

Simon Wokorach, the Vice Chairman of Gulu City Boda -Boda Cyclists Association confirmed the incident, saying Obama was under the influence of alcohol when the accident occured, adding that he could have run into more road users if the tyres hadn’t burst. He says Obama also became unconscious after the incident and was rushed to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital. Police haven’t yet commented on the accident and revealed the identities of the accident victims.

********

URN