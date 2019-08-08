Four health workers under probe for stealing doppler machine

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four medical workers from Amolatar district are under investigation for allegedly stealing a doppler machine.

The machine is used to monitor the heartbeat of unborn babies in order to provide an audible simulation of the heartbeat and estimate the blood flow through blood vessels of expectant mothers.

The machine valued between four and five million shillings, was donated to Amolatar Health Centre IV by Rhites North Lango, a health promotion Non-Governmental Organization. The machine that was donated on Wednesday last week reportedly went missing few days after it was installed in the maternity ward.

Amolatar District Police Commander Samuel Abedi told URN that four medical workers are being investigated to establish circumstances under which the machine was stolen from the facility.

Abedi said the suspects have already been interrogated and recorded statements with the police. They include the midwives; Vicky Adongo, Lydia Auna and two others, one of whom was only identified as Sister Winy. They were all on duty at the time the machine went missing. Dorcas Akome, the female councillor representing Agikdak sub county at the District condemned the act and demanding for a thorough investigation into the matter.

Akome says such acts undermine initiatives to provide credible health services. She notes that several machines are often stolen by some undisciplined medical workers.

Harriet Akello, a resident of Amolatar town questioned the motive of the person who could have stolen the machine. She suspects it could have been stolen by medical personnel working at the facility.

Dr Jimmy Odongo, the facility in-charge described the theft as a case of grave misconduct that must be investigated thoroughly by the police. Odongo urged the police to leave no stone unturned in its investigations and ensure that culprits are brought to book.

*****

URN