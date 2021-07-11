Four family members perish in Mbale-Tororo bridge accident

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four members from the same family have perished and two others sustained injuries following an accident that occurred along Mbale-Tororo Road.

The accident that happened on Saturday morning at river Manafwa bridge was caused by an over speeding Tata Truck Registration Number UAR 536R which was loaded with Cement. The accident happened after the Tata lorry tried to over take a Hovo trailer Registration Number UBA 252G/UBE 120F.

The two trucks were both heading to Tororo from Mbale town when they found the six family members at the bridge and knocked them. The family members, all resiednts of Busiu sub county in Mbale district were reportedly from a garden.

The deceased include; Bonny Woniye (13 years), Ivan Mwaiyame (24 years), Milton Mukwana (12 years), Kakai Mutonyi (23 year) who all died on the spot. Daisy Nabaloyi (17 years) and 14-year old Mercy Mutonyi sustained injuries.

According to Police, four of the family members who were walking on the pavement died on the spot and two of them were rushed to Mbale Hospital in critical condition.

Rogers Taitika, the Elgon Police Spokesperson said that the accident was caused by reckless driving by the Fuso driver who was over taking the trailer at the bridge. He cautioned drivers against over speeding and said they must be disciplined while using the road to avoid such accidents.

James Wedulo, an eye witnesses said the two trucks found people on the pavement where the trailer knocked them. He said one of the truck drivers was over taking at the bridge which is narrow and caused the accident.

URN