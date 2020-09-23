Four arrested for illegal possession of a firearm in Amuru

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Amuru district have arrested four people for illegal possession of a firearm.

Patrick Jimmy Okema the Aswa river region police spokesperson identified the suspects as Lemi Chris-33, a resident of Wakiso district and Kiir Angelo-34, a South Sudanese from Juba who is a musician.

The others are Bol Not- 39, a South Sudanese businessman from Juba and Safi Adam-33, a Ugandan Lugbara and resident of Bweyale trading centre in Kiryandongo district.

The men were arrested from Palabel parish in Attiak sub county along the Gulu-Kampala highway aboard a vehicle registration number UBG 877S which was being driven by Lemi.

Okema told URN that the suspects were intercepted by police patrol at around midnight and upon searching the vehicle, they were found to be possessing a pistol serial number 38319283 Jericho with 15 rounds of ammunition.

Okema added that upon interrogation, the suspects failed to account for themselves and the pistol prompting their arrest.

They are being held at Atiak police station for illegal possession of a firearm, their case reference being CRB 67/2020.

******

URN