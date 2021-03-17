Four arrested for aggravatedd in Kyengera

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police are holding four suspects accused of defiling a 13-year-old girl in Kabojja zone- Kyengera Town council in Wakiso District.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, says the four suspects including Isaac Mulema, one Matovu, Julius Ogwang and Scovia Mbabazi were involved in sexually abusing the minor.

Preliminary police findings indicate that Mulema, a Boda boda rider lured the minor from her father’s home with promises of getting her a job at Matovu’s home as a house help.

However, detectives who spent three days hunting for the minor, says that Matovu who promised to hire her defiled her on the very night before handing her to his sister, Scovia Mbabazi.

While at Mbabazi’s home, she invited Julius Ogwang who also defiled the minor in her house. He later took the victim to his home, where she was found by police leading to the arrest of the four suspects.

“We have recovered the girl after three days of repeated victimization by way of sexual assault by these sex predators,” Enanga said.

Police have slapped different charges on the suspects. Isaac Mulema, who is said to have lured the girl and Mbabazi have been charged with procuring defilement, while Matovu and Ogwang Simon have been slapped with aggravated defilement.

Enanga has called on members of the public to stop taking advantage of young girls.

He says that police will also prefer charges of aggravated human trafficking against the suspects. Meanwhile, police in Katwe have also arrested a house-help accused of trying to cut off the private parts of a three-year-old child.

Allen Nduhukire, the maid to Juliet Natulinda reportedly tried to harm a child belonging to businesswoman, Prossy Atuhire who was left under her care.

“When the mother picked the child in the evening, she was limping, after cross-examination, the mother found out that the girl was bleeding, when she asked the child, the minor narrated the ordeal and the victim,” said Enanga.

According to police, the suspects used a pair of scissors to try and cut off the minor’s private parts for unknown reasons.

At least 1500 children are abused or tortured annually, according to statistics from the Uganda Police Force. However, the convictions of the abusers of children in court are as low as 45 per 1500 cases.

********

URN