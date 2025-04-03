Fort Portal civil servants endure 9 months without salary

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Over 30 civil servants in Fort Portal City have cried out as they struggle with non-payment of salaries for months.

The frustrated workers say that they have spent nine months without pay, and are facing tough times and can’t hardly find what to eat, yet they have plenty of bills to pay, ranging from house rent, food, power, water and school fees.

Wilber Begumya, the Assistant Animal Husbandry Officer at Fort Portal Central Division, revealed that since his recruitment in June last year, he has never received any salary. While he remains hopeful that the issue is being addressed, he is frustrated by the prolonged delay.

Begumya notes that together with his frustrated colleagues approached the Human Resource office and the City Clerk for explanations, and they were assured that the matter was being handled, yet months later, no payments have been made. He says that the delay has affected their morale at work.

Richard Agaba, an Animal Husbandry Officer, says that he has failed to raise school fees for his children due to a lack of money.

Richard Mugyisha, the Deputy Fort Portal City Clerk, acknowledged the delays, stating that the affected staff were recruited towards the end of the last financial year in June, but due to technical issues, they were not added to the payroll before the financial year closed.

In September last year, the Fort Portal City Clerk wrote to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, requesting an additional supplementary wage of 1.6 billion shillings to cater for newly recruited employees from June last year.

Mugyisha assured the affected employees that the city administration is working with the Ministry of Finance to resolve the challenge.

URN