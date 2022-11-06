Fort Portal City in turmoil

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Local Government has interdicted from duty the Fort portal city Town Clerk Moses Otimong. I

n a November 4 letter see by URN to Otimong, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Local Government Ben Kumumanya says that the Ministry has learnt that the Inspectorate of Government is conducting investigations into the allegations of mismanagement of public resources and abuse of office thus the interdiction.

“In view of the above and in accordance with section F-S (14) of the Uganda public service standing orders and regulation NO 38 of the Public Service Commission Regulation 2009, you are hereby interdicted from duty with immediate effect to pave way for smooth investigations to be carried out without any interference,” says the PS’s letter.

The letter also indicates that while on interdiction, Otimong will receive half of his salary, will not be allowed to access the Ministry / District offices without the Permanent Secretary’s express permission, and will not be allowed to travel outside the country without permission. He was also ordered to hand over office as per the Public Service Standing orders.

The interdiction follows an October 27 letter from the inspectorate of Government to the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Local Government ordering for the interdiction of the Town Clerk after establishing that his stay in office would affect the ongoing investigations against him.

On October 6 Otimong was arrested for alleged abuse of office on the orders of the Deputy Inspector General of Government Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe after several complaints were raised against him during a public hearing organized by the inspectorate of Government in Fort Portal.

On November 3, Otimong wrote to the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Local Government asking for authorization to hand over office to his Deputy John Bosco Rusoke since he was going on his annual leave.

URN has learnt that Otimong on Friday officially handed over to his Deputy.

****

URN