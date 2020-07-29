Former Tanzanian president Mkapa buried in native village

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania | XINHUA | Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa was buried on Wednesday in his native village of Lupaso in Masasi district in the country’s southern region of Mtwara.

Mkapa died on Friday at the age of 81 in the country’s commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

The burial of Mkapa was marked by the national anthem and a 21-gun salute by the Tanzania People’s Defense Forces.

The burial was attended by President John Magufuli, Vice-President Samia Suluhu, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and former presidents Ali Hassan Mwinyi and Jakaya Kikwete.

The event was also witnessed by Mkapa’s family members, senior government officials, foreign dignitaries and Tanzanians from all walks of life.

On Tuesday, thousands of Tanzanians paid their last respect to their former leader at a state funeral in Dar es Salaam.

In a national address for the funeral, President Magufuli said Mkapa’s death was a loss for Tanzania, Africa and the world at large.

“Mkapa was a global citizen. He was a dynamic leader, a seasoned diplomat, a mediator and a peacemaker,” said Magufuli.

