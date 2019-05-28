Former PM Apolo Nsibambi dies at 78

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former Prime Minister and long time political scientists Apolo Nsibambi, has died at 78.

He has struggled with age-related illnesses for the past five years, but details of cause of death are yet to be released.

He was Prime Minister of Uganda 1999–2011, during which he became the first non-Head-of-State Chancellor of Makerere University, a position he served from his appointment in October 2003 to October 2007.

Earlier, he taught at Makerere University during the 1960s and thereafter served as the Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences from 1978 until 1983 and from 1985 until 1987. He was appointed Head of the Department of Political Science at Makerere University in 1987, a position he held until 1990. He was Director of the Makerere Institute of Social Research (MISR) from 1994 to 1996.

Between 1996 and 1998, he served as Minister of Public Service in the Uganda Cabinet. In 1998 he was appointed Minister of Education and Sports, serving in that capacity until 1999 when he was appointed Prime Minister and Leader of Government Business.

Apolo Nsibambi was born on 25 October 1940. He is the son of Simeon Nsibambi, who together with John E. Church led the Balokole or the “East African Revival” movement.