Former Makerere University Dean of Students John Ekudu dies at 76

Kampala, Uganda | URN | John Ekudu, the formerly long-serving dean of students, has died at the age of 76. He has been living a silent life in Entebbe and his home village in Kaberamaido following his retirement from the country’s top University in mid-2000.

On retirement, students whom he served during the 80s and 90s appreciated his work. Some described him as a father figure who connected with the plight of those from all walks of life.

Former Makerere University Guild President, Mathew Rukikaire, who later served as the Chairman of Makerere Council, said Pastor John Ekudu was a mature, very responsible, and diligent performer of his duties.

“We, as the university council, are happy with what he has done as a dean, and unfortunately, he has reached his retirement age. We wish him the best as he enjoys his retirement,” said Rukikaire at the time Ekudu was retiring.

UK-based Immigration Lawyer, Social Worker, and alumnus of Makerere University, Joy Kyakwita, in mourning, Pastor John Ekudu wrote that “Our dear Dean of students, Makerere University Kampala, Pastor John Ekudu has rested. What a legend!” she shared on Facebook.

“I remember lining up at the Main Building to secure accommodation in CCE 1999, and since then, Pr Ekudu became a father figure for the 4 years whilst I slept in CCE, studying Law, and my pastor in Entebbe when I went home. Rest well, servant of people and God, you will always be remembered by everyone who went through the Great Makerere University.” She added.

Another former student of Bernard Joshua Kirabira said, “To the family of the Late Pr. John Ekudu, we’re deeply saddened by the passing of Pr. John Ekudu, Dean of Students at Makerere University.

He discipled many, including myself, through The White House Fellowship – a place of prayer and growth. Looking back, we’re grateful for his legacy: godly men and women he shaped. We celebrate Uncle John’s life, his passion for God, and the impact he’ll forever have. The crown awaits him. Rest in peace, Pr. Ekudu”

John Ekudu was born in the present-day Kaberamaido District in 1950, which was carved from the greater Soroti district in Teso.

Those who have been to Kaberamaido will whisper that he put one of the best homes from his humble earnings in Makerere, where he served for close to three decades. He was married to Grace Ekudu. His children are Paul Ekudu, Charity Ekudu, and Faith Ekudu.

He started his education at Kaberamaido Primary School, Sebei College Tegeres, and Sir Samuel Baker in Gulu.

A search at Makerere’s library shows that John Ekudu joined the university as an undergraduate student in 1971.

He graduated in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science in Botany and Zoology. He pursued a diploma in education at the same time.

Time at Makerere

After graduation, in 1974, he was recalled to Makerere for postgraduate work at the end of 1974.

He is perhaps one of the academics who weathered the turbulent times at Makerere when academic freedom was severely under attack by the Idi Amin regime.

While the professors and Senior lecturers were fleeing to exile, John Ekudu and others would be called to fill the gaps to earn themselves a nickname, “Economic war lecturers”.

Despite the nickname, they kept the University through the seventies and early eighties during the Apollo Obote reign and subsequent short-lived leadership of the Tito Okello regime.

He became a warden of Kabanyoro Hostel before being posted to University Hall as a warden. He left University Hall as a senior warden.

In 1995, he was promoted to the dean of students, a position he served until 2000. While Ekudu, on several occasions, stated that he enjoyed working with students at the Ivory Towers, his work there was not devoid of challenges.

“There are times when things are good and times when there are a lot of challenges. The students would at times put us under a lot of tension.” He once stated.

He was the Dean of Students at the time when Makerere University witnessed some of the worst riots by students. One of those was parked by the closure of Northcote.

During that infamous riot, students laced fellow students’ food with glass. It led to the expulsion of 35 students, including the guild president, Remmy Galogitho.

Apart from the several riots, perhaps another troubling period for John Ekudu was between 1996 and 1997, which some described as the time of the “Black Man ghost” or a man called Black.

The Black man came to be known as Richard Arinaitwe, a serial killer who was later convicted by the courts. Arinaitwe killed a student from Lumumba Hall and another from Nsibirwa Hall within two days, leading to outrage at the University.

At one time, the students rioted and carried a coffin to his residence. There was also an incident of shootings at Makerere.

On retiring, Pastor John Ekudu devoted most of his efforts to church service, mainly in Entebbe. He was the longest serving Pastor at Entebbe Baptist Church, and served as President of the Baptist Union of Uganda for 10 years.

He also served as General Secretary of the Baptist Union of Uganda for 12 years, Chairman of Fellowship of Christian Unions (FOCUS), Chairman of Livingstone International University (LIU), Vice Chairman of African Renewal University (AFRU), and served on the governing boards of Makerere University, Reformed Theological College Kumi University, Daystar University in Kenya.