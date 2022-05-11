Former LOP intensifies go back to school campaign in Kasese

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The former Leader of Opposition, Winnie Kiiza has re-launched the back-to-school campaign to rally learners in Kasese district. Dubbed “Kabugho Go Back to School Campaign”, it is facilitated by Winnie Kiiza Foundation in partnership with Kirindiro Communication.

It mainly targets disabled children and learners who were involved in different businesses when schools closed, teenage mothers, and parents who are still hesitant to return their children to school. The campaign will carry messages on the importance of education through the radio, social media, television, and local community leaders.

The movers of the campaign say that many children in Kasese especially girls are yet to return to school either due to the lack of scholastic materials, or are married off while others especially boys are involved in work.

Kiiza, the former Kasese woman member of parliament, says that through the campaign, they hope to mobilize different stakeholders, especially parents to ensure their children return and complete school. She says education is a sacrifice and parents must be encouraged to invest in their children.

Kiiza appreciates the fact that families are struggling economically with many parents abandoning their role to educate children. She adds that the foundation is giving out bursaries to needy students, holding education camps and empowering many young people with leadership skills.

Kiiza also encourages parents to embrace vocational education.

Singer Edrine Kusemerewa alias Edrine. K from Kirindiro Communications, says that she is using her latest music track titled “Kabugho” to explain to parents and children the importance of education. She says that Kirindiro in partnership with Pamajo-an NGO based in the US is supporting 50 girls with scholarships in a number of schools across the district.

Research carried out by FAWE-Uganda in 25 districts across the country shows that over 1000 young girls were impregnated in Kasese municipality alone.

