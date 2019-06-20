Forensic experts analysing voice of Susan Magara murder suspect

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A team of police detectives and forensic experts is comparing Patrick Kasaija aka Patrick Agaba alias Pato’s voice with the voice recording captured during negotiations that preceded the murder of cashier Susan Magara.

Magara was kidnapped along Kabaka Ajangala Road in Lungujja on February 7, 2018, and later her body was found dumped at Kigo along the Entebbe Expressway.

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga says that investigators comprising senior detectives and forensic experts are analysing a voice that was extracted from Pato upon his extradition last month with that of the person who was heard over the phone, demanding a ransom from Suzan’s father.

The kidnappers demanded 3.7 billion Shillings ransom. Her family reportedly delivered 700 million Shillings, but their daughter was still killed by her kidnappers.

Pato was extradited from South Africa where he had spent a year in jail. Police said the Government of Uganda, through Interpol, coordinated the successful return of Pato whom they described a wanted Ugandan fugitive.

His extradition was supported by Interpol South Africa, Crime Intelligence and the National Investigation Unit that had picked him from his residential address in Midrand, South Africa.

Pato was handed over to a special team of detectives from Uganda who transported him to Uganda on May 15 and took him into custody at Special Investigations Division (SID) in Kireka, Wakiso District.

“Upon being extradited from South Africa, statements were recorded from him in support of allegations that he had a role, especially that he was the person behind the voice recordings during the discussion surrounding the ransom with the family. Voice recordings were also obtained from him,” Enanga said.

Enanga said with the available evidence gathered during investigations, Pato’s file has been sent to Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for perusal and legal advice. He said Deputy SID director, Elly Owomanya, who is spearheading Pato’s investigation will release Pato once the DPP does not sanction his case file.

“What I can tell you is that the office of deputy director SID is waiting for the return of the file from DPP. If it’s sanctioned, he will get to appear and if it’s not sanctioned, we shall look at releasing him,” Enanga said.

Pato has been detained for 816 hours an equivalent to 34 days without trial. Article 23 (4) of the Constitution of Uganda (as amended 2005) grants suspects under detention a right to be brought before the court or released on bond not later than 48 hours from the time of their arrest. Police preferred charges of murder and kidnap with intent to procure a ransom against Pato.

