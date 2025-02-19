Foreign players arrive ahead of Uganda International Badminton Challenge

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Several foreign players have arrived in Kampala ahead of the Uganda International Badminton Challenge 2025.

The Challenge sanctioned by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) with a prize of 17,500 USD will take place from February 19 to 23 at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium in Kampala, capital of Uganda.

Keisha Fatimah Azzahra from Azerbaijan, who ranks 56th in the women’s singles told Xinhua that she is happy to be in Uganda for this championship.

“I am very happy that I can compete in this tournament because my target is to perform well so that I continue to improve my ranking in the world,” added Azzahra.

Uganda highest ranked women’s player Fadilah Shamika Mohamed Rafi, who is fresh from winning a bronze medal at the All Africa Senior’s Championship in Cameroon last week has also made it clear she will go all out to prove herself on home soil.

“I know it will not be so easy against top players from around the world, but I am well prepared,” said Mohamed Rafi.

Simon Mugabi, the tournament director and Chief Executive Officer of the Uganda Badminton Association (UBA) said that they expect a very competitive event.

“We believe having such tournaments will also help our local players get top competition with the world’s star players,” he added. ■