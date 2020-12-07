Focus on God, new priests told

Rukungiri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The bishop of North Kigezi Diocese Rt. Rev. Benon Magezi has warned the newly ordained priests and deacons against being over ambitious as they serve in the church but focus more on serving the lord. The bishop was speaking at the ordination ceremony of 18 priests and Deacons a function that took at Emmanuel cathedral in Rukungiri municipality

Bishop Magezi said that some religious leaders have nowadays gone astray from what they are supposed to do and are instead only focused on worldly things which are against God’s Will and their calling.

He is also asked the newly ordained priests to respect their calling from God and asked the Christians to always respect God’s chosen people and ordained leaders.

Rev. Enock Karamzu, diocesan secretary, asked the newly ordained priests and deacons not to go back to their previous ungodly activities if any, saying they have now gone for a lifetime commitment.

He warned that if the newly ordained clergy fail to denounce their past life, they will keep complaining and asking for transfers to greener environments and end up failing to transform Christians.

Rev. Karamuzi also implored the new deacons and priests to remain loyal to the Church as they promised while taking oaths during their ordination.

At the function, the Bishop also announced the retirement of 8 priests and each of the retired was give an envelope worth a bicycle.

Rev. Grace Atukunda , one the newly ordained priests promised to remain loyal to the church and continue serving the church and God till her retirement.

URN