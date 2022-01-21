FMU cancels round one of National Rally Championship

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Federation of Motorsport Uganda-FMU clubs has canceled round one of the National Rally Championship 2022 that was scheduled to take place in Mbarara over the weekend.

According to a statement signed by Irene Blick, the General Secretary FMU to all stakeholders, the organizers of the rally failed to meet numerous calls to harmonize and follow recommendations from the sporting commission.

Blick in the statement says the organizing club, Mbarara Motor Club failed to submit event documents in conformity with the recommendations of the union and the Ministry of Works and Transport despite numerous extended deadlines.

She says the speed-lift Instrument from the Ministry of Works and Transport, which is required for issuance of an event permit has not been received. Blick explains that the meeting held on January 20, with club officials, did not yield any results which left them with no option but to cancel the event.

“It is in the interest of FMU that motorsport events are organized within the proper structures and the recommended guidelines as provided by our regulations as well as the respective line ministries”, reads the statement.

The canceling of the event contradicts the earlier approval by the health ministry for the rally to take place.

Didas Matsiko, a rally driver who had prepared to take part in the event says canceling the rally at the last minute has cost them a lot of money which is over 20 million shillings.

“Currently, a liter of fuel costs 5,000 shillings and we had bought 200 liters which is 1 million, when you add servicing and repairing the car, the cost shoot high.”

Manzi Tumubweine, the chairperson of Mbarara Motor Rally Sport says they are dismayed by the cancellation. He says that they have lost money, especially the fans that provide services and those that travel.

*****

URN