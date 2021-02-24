FMD outbreak: 50,000 cows, 15,000 goats vaccinated in Lyantonde

Lyantonde, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 50,000 cows and 15,000 goats have so far been vaccinated in Lyantonde district in a campaign to control the spread of Foot-and-Mouth disease-FMD. This comes about two weeks after the district confirmed the outbreak of the highly contagious FMD in more than 20 districts including Lyantonde.

Among the control measures announced by the district is the ban on the movement and sale of livestock and animal products especially in Kanshagama sub-county. Dr. Ronald Bameka, the Lyantonde District Veterinary Officer-DVO, says that they have vaccinated animals on several farms in Kanshagama, which was the most affected.

The FMD resurgence found the vaccination campaign ongoing prompting the veterinary officers to expedite the exercise.

He says the exercise has reached 95 percent in Kanshagama, adding that they have extended the free program to other sub-counties especially in communities near Kiruhura district.

Rukiya Nayiga, the Kanshagama Sub-county Veterinary Officer, says that they have already set up different points to disinfect animal trucks and vehicles that operate within.

She says that the disinfection is to supplement the ongoing vaccination to eliminate the disease from the sub-county.

Nayiga explains that after putting the sub-county under total quarantine, they went on to train livestock farmers, residents, and other stakeholders about the dangers of FMG and how to control it.

According to Nayiga, they are following intelligence information to track farmers and livestock dealers who transport animals at night and others who bring animals from other sub-counties.

She says they are cooperating with local leaders, community members, police, and other security agencies to ensure people follow the guidelines.

At least 10 people have been arrested for violating the quarantine guidelines in Lyantonde since last week. Other districts under quarantine are Ssembabule, Kalungu, Rakai, Kampala, Gomba, Wakiso, Kiboga, Kiruhura, Kiryandongo, Kyankwanzi, Kyotera, Koboko, Bukedea, Mbarara, Masindi, Mukono,Nakaseke, Nakasongolo, Rubirizi, Ibanda, and Serere.

