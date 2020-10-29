Floods displace 200 people in Sironko district



Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 200 people in Gombe-Gasawa town council, Sironko district have been displaced by floods.

The affected areas are Kisaali, Dembelele, Kosali central, Musambala, Kidodo, Suguta, and Bumajenya cells.

Robert Nandala, the LCI chairperson of Kisaali cell says people were displaced following the heavy downpour which lasted for over four hours leading to the flooding of Nakwana and Naigugu streams. The floods also destroyed food crops.

Stephen Gudoyi, one of the affected residents from Kidodo says that their houses were destroyed and are seeking refuge in a relative’s house. He urged the government and other stakeholders to support them with both food and relief items since their entire household properties and food were destroyed.

James Nandala, the acting LCIII chairperson of Gombe-Gasawa town says that they anticipate hunger in future since all crops in the area were washed away. He adds that he has made an assessment report and sent it to Sironko district disaster management team.

He asked the government to come up with a permanent solution of evacuating all people living in risk areas across Bugisu region.

