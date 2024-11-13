Five suspects remanded after phone-flashing crackdown

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A crackdown on the growing menace of identity theft, phone theft and flashing fraud has resulted in the arrest and prosecution of five men.

The five men—Nelson Mukisa, Benjamin Ssekamatte, Umaru Nsubuga, Martin Michele, and Joseph Kyakuwa (both phone technicians)—were held at Kiira Road Police Station before being arraigned at the City Hall Court on November 12 to answer charges of being part of a sophisticated phone-flashing syndicate that poses significant risks to digital security and online businesses.

They were charged with theft and breaching a restricted system in an attempt to steal a phone sold on hire purchase.

The five suspects are accused of participating in a criminal network that illegally accesses mobile devices, tampering with their software to bypass security systems and erase data.

They were later remanded at Luzira prison until Nov.28. The case, which has raised concerns about the vulnerability of online businesses and digital transactions, was sanctioned by the director of public prosecutions.

While remanding the suspects, City Hall Chief Magistrate Edgar Kalyegira described the offenses as serious, which prompted swift action from law enforcement agencies.

The suspects face severe penalties, including long prison sentences, if convicted. In a subsequent operation, three more individuals – Kabuye Arafat, Moses Bbosa, and Umaru Kisitu – were arrested on November 6, 2024, for their involvement in unauthorized access and modification of mobile phones.

The suspects are allegedly part of a larger syndicate that exploits mobile devices to commit crimes such as identity theft, financial fraud, and the illegal extraction of personal information.

The case, like the earlier one, was also sanctioned by the director of public prosecutions and is set to be heard on November 19, 2024.

Phone flashing has become a growing concern due to its potential impact on online businesses and the digital economy.

By illegally accessing and modifying the software on mobile phones, these criminals can steal sensitive information such as passwords, financial details, and personal data, which is then used for fraudulent purposes.

This illegal activity undermines the security of e-commerce platforms and mobile banking systems, making businesses and individuals vulnerable to cybercrimes.

Cyber security experts warn that phone flashing and related cybercrimes have far- reaching implications for Uganda’s digital economy, especially as more businesses and consumers adopt online and mobile platforms.

The Police warned both consumers and businesses to take additional precautions to safeguard their digital assets. Experts urge mobile phone users to install robust security features, such as encryption and two-factor authentication, to protect their data from such malicious activities.

As the cases progress, police said they remain committed to dismantling criminal networks that exploit technological vulnerabilities. The crackdown on phone flashing highlights the government’s determination to secure Uganda’s growing digital landscape and protect its citizens from cybercrime.