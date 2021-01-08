Five opposition supporters feared kidnapped in Buwama

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Five people including a contestant for Buwama town council chair in Mpigi district have been kidnapped by unknown people who were travelling in a drone and a super custom vehicle, raising fears among candidates and supporters of the opposition.

Among the people whose whereabouts are not established two days after their forceful disappearance are Abdu Nkinga, a contestant for Buwama town council chair holding National Unity Platform ticket, Ronald Mugerwa aka M-R, a businessman in Buwama town council and proprietor of African Jazz Motel Buwama and Baker Kakalangabusa, the driver of Joan Lule who is contesting for Mpigi Woman MP seat on NUP ticket. Also missing is Luyima Alex, the coordinator for FDC’s Yusuf Nsibambi’s campaign team. Nsibambi is contesting to become Mawokota South MP.

Katonga regional police spokesperson Lydia Tumushabe has confirmed the kidnap of the five people and explained that the police investigations to establish who the suspects are and where they took the victims have already commenced.

Moses Sewankambo, a relative to Mugerwa says that the assailants who were casually dressed invaded Equator Gardens in Buwama town council at about 5.00pm, manhandled the people who were around and threw them in their vehicle with tinted glasses before disappearing with them.

He says that the assailants did not give any reason for kidnapping the victims and to the surprise of the locals, it is only supporters of the opposition who were taken away causing tension in Buwama town to the extent that people lock their houses as early as 8.00 pm to avoid being kidnapped.

Sewankambo is wondering why the kidnaps are continuing yet patrols are mounted by the police with assistance from the army.

URN