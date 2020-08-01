Five hotels closed in Mbarara for accommodating Covid-19 cases

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mbarara district Covid-19 taskforce has closed five hotels for accommodating two COVID-19 positive cases. The victims were tested at Bunagana and Mutukula border posts but traveled to Mbarara before knowing their results.

The hotels include Rwampara Suites, Leisure Park International, African guest house, Golden Monkey guest house and Acacia Hotel all in Kakoba division, Mbarara city.

One of the cases is a driver with Uganda Revenue Authority-URA from Bunagana border in Kisoro district who slept at African Guest House while his boss whose samples were drawn and taken for testing spent a night at Acacia Hotel.

The other person is a money changer at Tanzanian border of Mutukula who slept in Leisure Park International and Golden Monkey guest house on two consecutive days and shared a room with a friend.

Rwampara Suites was closed for safety purposes because it is close to Leisure Park International.

Emmy Turyabagyenyi Kateera, the deputy chairperson of the task force says the victims have been referred to Mbarara Regional referral hospital for treatment.

Dr Peter Sebutinde, Mbarara district health officer says samples of the hotel workers and their contacts have been drawn and taken for testing.

He says that they have profiled the primary and the secondary contacts and the task of tracing all the other contacts has started.

Mbarara regional referral hospital is currently managing 11 cases.

URN