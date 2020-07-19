Five family members arrested for killing veteran UPDF soldier

Rukungiri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Rukungiri district is holding five people in connection to the killing of a veteran Uganda Peoples Defense Forces Corporal Ambrose Nabimanya. The deceased is a resident of Kashegu village in Nyakagyeme sub-county, Rukungiri district.

According to Noah Bigabwomwe, the deceased’s relative, Nabimanya went missing from his home on Tuesday. Area residents led by the village chairman Cypriano Nshekanabo mounted a search which led to the discovery of his body on Friday in a house belonging to his uncle Victor Kashaija.

But parts of his body were missing by the time he was discovered according to Bigabwomwe prompting residents to suspect that he could have been killed for rituals.

Kigezi region police spokesperson Elly Maate says that in that evening, family members led by Kashaija, Annah Kyomukama and Sezi Nyesiga influenced others to have the deceased buried before the matter was taken to the police and without a postmortem examination. According to Maate, the deceased was buried at 8:20 pm.

Police have now arrested Kyomukama, Kashaija, Nyesiga, Nshekanabo and another suspect whom he declined to disclose for security reasons. Maate explains that by the time the police arrived at the crime scene, the suspects had unsuccessfully cleaned the entire area with detergent.

In December 2019, another UPDF Corporal Patrick Mugume, a resident of Rugoma village in Kebisoni town council was killed and his body dumped in a swamp. Mugume allegedly left his home claiming he was heading to the clinic to pick some medicine. Instead, he went to the bar for a drink, never to return.

His body was later found in Nyakahanga swamp in Rugoma village.

