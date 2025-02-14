Five dead in suspected poisoning by witchdoctor in Lamwo

Lamwo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police in Lamwo District have launched an investigation into the mysterious death of five people after they reportedly ate unknown seeds given by a witch doctor.

The deceased persons reportedly died separately from Ogili trading center in Palabek Ogili Sub-county between Wednesday and Thursday. Police identified four of the dead persons as Kenneth Lukoya, Simon Opira, Volon Ouma, and Denis Kaguta all residents of Ogili Central Village.

Joe Oloya, the Aswa East Regional Public Relations Officer confirmed the incident in a statement saying eight other people lost consciousness following the incident.

Accounts offered by the police indicate Anthony Mwa, a resident of Alimotiko village in Labigiryang parish, hired a witch doctor from Gulu to help him recover his stolen goods. The stolen items included 19 bags of Sim sim, a motorcycle, and 3.7 million Shillings. They were stolen from his store in December 2024 according to the Police.

Oloya noted that Mwa had informed Kenneth Luto, the chairperson of the Local Council in one of Ogili’s central villages, that he was bringing a witch doctor to apprehend the suspects and had invited residents to gather and witness the event.

“On Wednesday, the witch doctor arrived at Mwa’s store and performed his alleged charm. Shortly thereafter, one person reportedly went mad, collapsed, and died instantly. Four more individuals died similarly the following day (Thursday),” stated Oloya.

Christopher Omal, the Chairperson of Palabek Ogili Sub-county told Uganda Radio Network that the witch doctor left for Gulu city after performing his rituals, just before 13 individuals began to fall sick and exhibit signs of madness.

He noted that by Wednesday evening, five people had already died, leaving eight others unconscious at Mwa’s store.

According to Omal, when they contacted the witch doctor after the incident, he demanded 5 million shillings to help rescue those still unconscious.

“The relatives of the unconscious victims managed to raise 10 million Shillings and sent it to the witch doctor via mobile money. As of now, three victims have regained consciousness, five remain unconscious, and two are in critical condition,” he reported.

Omal said all those unconscious are being attended to “traditionally” from their respective homes.

Police have since arrested Mwa, and he is currently being held at the Palabek Ogilli Police Station in Lamwo district.

“We have taken Anthony Mwa into custody and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths and the alleged involvement of the witch doctor,” Oloya confirmed.

William Komakech, the Lamwo Resident District Commissioner told Uganda Radio Network in an interview Friday that all the victims had eaten seeds that resemble sim sim which were given by the witch doctor.

Komakech noted that the witch doctor who is popularly known as Butaleja man convinced the victims into eating the seeds to prove their innocence.

“He played with their psychology, into believing that if they haven’t stolen anything they can eat and walk away without any problem,” he said.

Komakech suspects the seeds were laced with toxic drugs arguing that those recovering vomited very dark substances.

“The eight people recovering survived because they drank a lot of water, some drank milk while others vomited shortly after what they ate started reacting. That is how they survived,” said Komakech.

Uganda Radio Network understands that security has launched a major manhunt to apprehend the suspect.

The eight survivors are currently receiving medical treatment at Padibe Health Center IV while the deceased bodies are lying at the mortuary in the same facility pending postmortem to ascertain the exact causes of their deaths.

*****

URN