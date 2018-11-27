MOTORING: Five best cars for your long holiday trips

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Kampala, Uganda | MOTORING GURU | Fuel pump prices look set to be anything but friendly this holiday season. So if you are planning to drive a few extra kilometreswith children, friends, family or other loved ones to some interesting destination, we have tips on some cars you could pick – mainly for their fuel efficiency on the highway.

This means these cars a designed to give you at least 12km per litre of petrol. That means the 260km distance from Kampala to Mbararaon the highway should swallow just 21 litres or approximately Shs100,000 at current prices. A Toyota Corolla is designed to give at least 13km/L.

But many things could affect this calculation; including the condition of your vehicle (age, maintenance, tyre pressure), your driving style (speed, acceleration, windowsup/down, AC, load, night/day), weather (rain), traffic, and of course changes in cost of fuel. Therefore, apart from choosing the right car model, you will do well to check these aspects too. Anyway, back to the five best choices fuel-wise for your hols driving.

Toyota Camry

The Toyota Camry’srefined 4-cylinder touts an American Environmental Protection Agency-rated 15km/L hwy. But you will definitely have no trouble clearing 13km/L hwy.

Subaru Outback

There’s a reason why so many drivers interested in an efficient, competent family car choose the Subaru Outback. The Outback has a fuel-saving powertrain, which teams up a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine and a miserly continuously variable automatic transmission to return 14km/L hwy.

Honda Accord

The Honda Accord is a midsize sedan with impressive gas mileage. Virtually every Accord offers excellent fuel economy, with some 4-cylinder versions reaching as high as 15km/L hwy.

Honda CR-V

The newer Honda CR-Vs are bona fide top family cars; roomy inside, large cargo area, and good fuel economy of 14km/L hwy for the front-wheel drive models or 12km/L hwy with optional all-wheel drive.

Jeep Cherokee

If you have any memories of the Jeep Cherokee being a boxy, gas-guzzling, truck-like SUV, you’ll have to forget them right about now. The latest Cherokee is none of those things, offering sleek styling and an impressive array of technology, making it one of the most advanced compact crossovers on the market. It also boasts excellent fuel economy, with 4-cylinder versions touting 12km/L hwy. While those numbers aren’t as good as some compact-crossover rivals, the Cherokee is larger than some rival compact crossovers, touting a roomier interior and more cargo space than most competitors.