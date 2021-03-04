Five arrested for protesting operations of a road construction firm

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Five people are in police custody in Amuru district for staging a protest against the operations of Zongmei Construction Company, which is undertaking road works in Gulu city.

The suspects are residents of Pakiri hill in Lamogi sub county where the Chinese firm operates a stone quarry.

They were demonstrating against the activities of the firm at the stone quarry at Pakiri hill which they say has caused extensive damage to their houses.

Recently, several residents started pushing the company to compensate them for the damage caused to over 200 houses resulting from the explosives used at the stone quarry.

They claimed that 3 expectant mothers suffered miscarriages while 15 animals including goats, pigs and cows died a result of eating grass covered by dust from the blasted rocks.

Christopher Kumagum, a resident of Pakiri village in Lamogi sub county identifies some of the residents in custody as Patrick Ogenrwot, Denis Opio, Justine Akello, Sarah Aburu and another only identified as Jack.

According to Kumagum, the company blasts rocks in disregard of the safety of residents.

Michael Lakony, the Amuru LC V chairperson told URN that he was following up on the issue with the police and Zongmei Company to find an amicable solution.

Efforts to get a comment from the company were futile as calls to the telephone contact of the site manager went unanswered.

*****

URN