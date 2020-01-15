Fishing ban extended further on Lake Kyoga

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The fishing ban on Lake Kyoga has been extended further leaving fishermen and local leaders stuck. The ban was extended by leaders in the districts that share Lake Kyoga and the UPDF Fisheries Protection Unit, to allow the registration of all fishermen operating on the Lake.

On Tuesday, the leaders met at Bukungu landing site in Buyende district to discuss the progress of operations against illegal fishing and decide whether to lift the ban on illegal fishing which was imposed in April and expected to be lifted in December 2019.

Sam Kigula, the chairperson of Lake Kyoga Integrated Management Organization, an umbrella organization for all districts sharing the lake, explains that during the review meeting, local leaders asked the Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) to lift the ban to enable fishermen resume fishing for survival.

The leaders sharing the Lake Kyoga are from Nakasongola, Pallisa, Amolatar, Kamuli, Apac, Dokolo, Buyende, Kaliro, Soroti, Kaberamaido, Serere, Katakwi, Ngora, Dokolo and Kumi districts.

Kigula, also the chairman of Nakasongola district adds that some districts reported increased fish stock following the operations and these demanded lifting of the ban to enable fishermen to earn income. He, however, adds that the ban couldn’t be lifted until all fishermen are registered and possess recognized fishing nets.

Kigula notes that in some districts, illegal fishing nets are still being used despite the ban and that the Fisheries Protection Unit needed more time to fight the practice. The leaders also resolved to form committees to replace Beach Management Units to ensure the guidelines set before lifting the ban are implemented.

The Nakasongola district fisheries officer, David Nsamba said that the ban will be lifted after the Ministry of Fisheries and the Fisheries Protection Unit embark on the registration of fishermen to ensure that all those who operate on Lake Kyoga are known

Nsamba added that lifting the ban before the exercise may jeopardize earlier efforts to fight illegal fishing. The registration exercise also targets fish input dealers, traders and boat owners.

Mariam Nabutaka, the district councilor for Lwampanga sub county says that there is a need to sensitize fishermen on recognized fishnets and the proposed committees to ensure they comply once the ban is lifted.

But Samuel Kakande, a fisherman at Ttumba Landing Site condemned the Fisheries Protection Unit for plunging them into abject poverty by prolonging the ban despite increased fish stock on the Lake. Kakande adds that due to the ban, many fishermen are now engaged in charcoal and other casual jobs for survival.

Captain Ronald Akandwanaho, the officer in charge of UPDF Fisheries Protection Unit operations in Serere and Kayunga district represented the unit in the meeting.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, UPDF Fisheries Protection Unit launched massive operations against illegal fishing in Buyende district.

The launch of operations is in disregard of a directive by the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga to the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) Fisheries protection unit to halt its operations on all water bodies in the country for alleged mistreatment of fishing communities.

*****

URN