First term for Senior Five to begin March 5, 2026

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Senior Five first term will begin on Thursday, March 5, 2026, the Ministry of Education and Sports has confirmed.

The announcement was made by Education Minister Janet Museveni while releasing the 2025 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examination results. The reporting date departs from the usual practice of opening school terms at the start of the week.

This follows a recent pattern, as the first term this year also opened midweek. Under the timeline, Senior Five students will report two days after Senior One learners, whose term begins on March 2.

The minister also announced dates for the Senior Five selection exercise. Head teachers and school administrators will meet to place students based on UCE results, merit, subject combinations, and available spaces. The exercise will run from Wednesday, February 18, to Thursday, February 19, 2026.

***

URN