Fire ravages Uganda Martyrs SS Namugongo dormitory

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A fire ravaged a students dormitory at Uganda Martyr’s SS Namugongo.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said the fire which broke out at around 6 am, started from a two-storied dormitory for senior two and senior three students.

Although there are no learners at the school, properties that were left behind during the impromptu closure of schools were burnt to ashes, according to a report by Kira Police Division Fire Prevention and Rescue Services team.

Owoyesigyire said that the police is still investigating the cause of the fire from the samples that have been picked and exhibited.

Schools in the central region including Gayaza High School and Namirembe Hillside have recently suffered fire outbreaks. Earlier this year, Gayaza High School registered two fire incidents in a space of two days when two dormitories, Corby and Kivebulaaya were burnt.

At Namirembe Hillside High School in Wakiso, three fire outbreaks left the school library and four dormitories destroyed. Reports indicated that the fire was started by some of the students who were contesting corporal punishment and poor feeding at the school.

URN