Saturday , March 13 2021
Lato Milk
Home / NEWS / Fire guts Mwena landing site, destroys property worth millions
Nrm Image

Fire guts Mwena landing site, destroys property worth millions

The Independent March 13, 2021 NEWS Leave a comment

Residents Putting Down Fire With Basins. Photo By Samuel Nkuba

Kalangala, Uganda |  THE INDEPENDENT  | Over 8 houses and millions-worth of properties have perished in a fire that gutted part of Mwena Landing Site in Kalangala Town Council.

The probable cause of the fire is not yet established despite the allegations that one the residents left fire on a cooking stove in the house.

Residents who witnessed the start of this fire however insist that there was a person who left a cooking stove in the house.

Lubega Joseph the L C 1 Chairperson says the losses are enormous  “Everything has perished, nothing has been saved from the burnt houses,” says Lubega.

Residents at Mwena Landing site have criticised the authoritoies for failure to provide a fire brigade unit in the District.

The fire started at 1pm in the afternoon and residents have struggled to put it off for two hours. They have condemned Police for delaying to respond yet they were informed earlier.

No resident has been injured in this fire as yet though Police has started investigations on the cause of this fire.

********

URN

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved