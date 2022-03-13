Fire guts IUIU Mbale campus hostel

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fire on Saturday gutted a hostel at the Islamic University in Uganda- IUIU main campus in Mbale City.

The fire gutted Sumayya Female’s Hostel injuring one student and destroying property.

Rehema Kantono, the University’s Public Relations Officer says that investigations are underway to establish the cause. By the time the fire broke out, there was only one student in the room.

This is the second time fire is gutting a hostel at the university. On Thursday, there was a fire outbreak at Kaswampa female hostel which was caused by an electric kettle.

School fires have become rampant since the reopening of schools in January. On January 15, fire gutted New Crest Junior School in Kawempe Division, Kampala killing four pupils and injuring three others.

On the same day, a Primary Four pupil of St John’s Primary School in Kyotera District died when fire gutted one of the dormitories at the school.

In February, fire Nanziga SDA Primary School and St Cecilia Primary School Masajja in Wakiso Bupadhengo Primary School in Kamuli District and Buluba Day and Boarding Primary School in Mayuge District also aught fire in the same month.

